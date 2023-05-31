Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Peacock screenshot

Sometimes our worst fears are unfounded, while others they’re all-too rooted in history. It’s tough to tell which of those Sarah’s fear of Xander falls under on Days of Our Lives, but one thing we are pretty sure of is that if she’s not careful the mom-to-be may end up being the one to make her own nightmare scenario come true!

Determined to get away from Xander one way or another, Sarah wasted no time in running off to Chicago with Rex when she learned she was pregnant with Xander’s baby. It wasn’t clear if she was just biding time to figure out what to do, wanted nothing to do with him for the time being or was determined to cut him out of her life forever, but after Bonnie’s awkward visit, it’s become clear that Sarah’s determined to keep Xander’s baby from him… forever!

And there’s a reason for that, Linsey Godfrey tells Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue. Sarah was trying to “get out of Salem and get away from this person who did these horrible things and who she’s afraid of because of these horrible things.”

She’d had enough and she couldn’t be tied to the man who caused her pain over and over again. And while the actress then clarifies that while Sarah’s afraid of his “hijinks and poor decisions,” more than the man himself, she has to remember that for much of his life, Xander was a lot darker than just “hijinks.”

Xander’s made a lot of headway over the years, but he’s still got a darkness in him that he’s struggled to tame. Except lately, he’s eased up on that struggle a bit.

Back when he and Gwen swiped the paper from Jack and Jennifer, the duo decided that since everyone treated them like villains, that’s what they’d be. But then once they became respectable business owners, they seemed to pull back a bit. But those dark impulses are still in there, and at least part of Xander’s decision to embrace them long enough to betray Jack was from losing Sarah.

When he finds out what she’s been hiding from him, the child she’s trying to hide from him, that darkness in him could very well come rushing to the fore again. Xander’s not above swiping babies. He’s not above hurting people. A lot of the good that came about in him came from his belief that Sarah belonged up on a pedestal as a shining beacon of hope. If he stops believing that who knows what parts of his own goodness will start to crumble — and how much Sarah may end up suffering for it if she tries to rob him of his child.

And make no mistake. He will find out. Bonnie knows the truth. She may not have much reason to go tattling to Xander, but how long can she keep a secret? One way or another, the secret’s spreading beyond just a couple people now. And that means it’s only a matter of time before it reaches the one man Sarah doesn’t want it to.

So yeah, Sarah’s fears may end up being a self-fulfilling prophecy. And she may have reason to, as Godfrey tells Digest, be “absolutely petrified. She is just spiraling. Sarah doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

Even worse? Xander may not either.

