Looks like karma’s coming for Days of our Lives’ Nicole, as the veteran schemer falls victim to a classic paternity switcheroo, courtesy of Eric’s new flame, Sloan.

Torn between the possibilities of her baby being EJ’s or Eric’s, Nicole’s been forced to team up with Sloan to contain this disaster—at least until the disaster starts showing and can’t be contained at all. They agreed that Nicole would get EJ’s cheek swab and Sloan would get Eric’s. Talk about a division of labor!

Sure, the jig was almost up when Eric caught them with test kits at the hospital, but some tap-dancing about a mysterious virus on the 10th floor covered their tracks. Despite pushing Eric to swab up on the spot, it was a no-go—thus ensuring that Sloan would have to get the DNA sample later, without witnesses present. And that’s never good, as we all know.

“I have a vested interest in this, too, obviously,” Sloan insisted to Nicole. “Since my boyfriend could be your baby daddy.”

That vested interest could be exactly what cooks Nicole’s stuffed goose. We know it’s stressful when your first love is dating a younger version of you and you’re pregnant with a secret miracle baby, but that’s no reason for her to trust Sloan to actually deliver Eric’s DNA for a paternity test. It’s in Sloan’s best interest for the baby to turn out to be EJ’s—and to do anything possible, including literally swapping Eric’s spit, to make that happen.

Think about it, we didn’t actually see Sloan swab Eric’s silver-bearded cheek onscreen. Who’s to say the Q-tip she was toying with had anything on it? Who knows where — or from whom — the sample she submitted really came from? Nicole should be asking the same questions we are, considering she pulled a similar stunt with Rafe and EJ’s DNA back in 2012. (One might think that’s the kinda situation a person doesn’t wind up in twice, but hey, that’s Nicole for ya!)

Of course, knocking Eric out of the running doesn’t mean he isn’t her babydaddy. There’s still a very real chance that he is the actual biological father of her biscuit-induced bun. Which would mean Sloan could be in for a lifetime of scheming in order to stay one step ahead. Perhaps the next thing she’ll crib from Nicole’s playbook is a good old-fashioned baby switch? Stay tuned…

Sloan might be in for a rude awakening where Eric and Nicole are concerned.