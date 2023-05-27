Credit: Peacock screenshot

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 29 – June 2, oh baby, the secrets are coming out! Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Bonnie’s surprised upon paying a visit Sarah and the always shirtless Rex, and she discovers that Sarah is very, very, VERY pregnant! Using the tried and true TV tactic to hide an actress’ pregnancy, Sarah tries to hide behind a large bag, but Bonnie says there’s no luggage big enough to hide the fact that she’s knocked up. Bonnie immediately assumes it’s Xander’s baby. Xander meanwhile has both moved in with and is moving on with Chloe.

Nicole had previously confided in Anna that she was pregnant. Coming up, Eric asks Sloan, who is shown with a swab next to a sleeping Eric, what she and Nicole are up to. Perhaps just gathering DNA samples for a paternity test since Nicole doesn’t know who the father of her baby is? Sloan finally tells Eric that Nicole is pregnant.

Meanwhile, EJ finds out about the bun in Nicole’s over and asks if it is his baby. Finally, Kayla gets in touch with Nicole to let her know that she has the test results. Who is going to be a father, and who will be left possibly disappointed?

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out what Jada fears about her sister, and whose anger Abe is about to face.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube