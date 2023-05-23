Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Warns ‘Fresh’ Castmate, ‘I Will End You’
We love it when daytime stars share behind the scenes footage and even more so when they have fun joking around with each other. At a recent NBC press junket, Days of Our Lives castmates Deirdre Hall (Marlena) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex/Ben) did just that and their “private exchange” couldn’t have been any cuter.
Hall posted a video on her Instagram with Wilson and shared, “Never tire of playing with this cutie. Even if he can be a little fresh.”
In the clip, they posed for the camera as Hall leaned in close and Wilson announced, “And we’re out of here.” The actor threw up a peace sign behind her head and said, “See ya,” to which Hall looked up at him and questioned, “It looks like you’re doing rabbit ears to me.” Wilson agreed, “Oh, I was,” then slowly lifted up two fingers behind Hall’s head. “Don’t do that to me,” she playfully warned. “I will end you.” They both chuckled and Wilson ended the “scene” by sticking out his tongue.
Hall, who just celebrated her 5,000 episode on the soap on Friday, May 12, recently brought her character back from the dead in Salem. Marlena has been there for Wilson’s Ben through some very dark times, despite the fact that he strangled her grandson Will, and is currently helping his other alter ego Alex through his own emotional growth as a person, and it’s nice to see that these two share a bond off-screen as well.
