If we’re being totally honest, Xander and Chloe moving in together and falling for each other was not on our 2023 bingo card for Days of Our Lives. Heck, it wouldn’t even have been on our radar for 2024 or 2025 either! But here we are. And just to add a little spice to things now we’ve got… ghosts?

OK, maybe, not, but that’s certainly the first thought that went through a guilt laden Xander’s mind when his shoddily hung pictures kept falling down in his and Chloe’s posh new place. And seeing as how many skeletons Xander has in his closet — not to mention bodies in the ground — we can’t really blame him. Plus, when one of those bodies is the psychically inclined Susan Banks, the whole haunting thing seems a bit more possible. Especially in Salem…

Fortunately, though, cooler heads prevailed, and Chloe convinced Xander he was probably just overreacting — but not before he came out swinging! It turns out, though, that what happened on the screen, wasn’t exactly what was in the script. Because it sounds like Paul Telfer couldn’t even bear to think about filming it as written — at least not without offending his Scottish sensibilities!

“Here’s a fun BTS story,” he shared on Twitter. “In the script, Xander came running out with a cricket bat. Scottish people (generally) hate cricket (too English!). So I begged our amazing prop master Steve to get me a Shinty stick instead – he managed to get it just in time. You can see how happy I was!”

And for those thinking, ‘What took so long to get it? It’s just a field hockey stick,’ we have to point out that a shinty stick is not, in fact, a field hockey stick! Shinty is a game fairly unique to Scotland, in particular, the Scottish Highlands. The “blade” of the stick is a bit thicker and shorter than hockey. (Yeah, we had to do a little research ourselves.)

In other words, it sounds like the writers and prop-masters got a little crash course in Scottish culture and sports. And now, so did we!

Next up, we have a feeling Chloe’s going to get a crash course in Scottish kissing techniques. With how close they came, we’re guessing all it’ll take is a few more falling photos and Chloe may end up comforting an unnerved Xander… in bed!

Take a look at our photo gallery of Xander’s life to dig up all the bodies he’s got buried! (OK, some of the bodies.)