Are those wedding bells we hear in the air, Days of Our Lives? Let’s hope so, because according to spoilers, on Friday, May 19, Stefan is proposing to Gabi again! Though it seems like ages since they’ve been husband and wife, it’s really only been a few months since they were technically still married the entire time he was on ice. The good news is that this is what “Stabi” fans have been waiting for since Stefan’s return. The bad news is that we’re not so sure it’s going to have a happy ending!

In fact, it’s almost certain not to with the news that Camila Banus is leaving Days of Our Lives and, it looks like, taking Gabi with her. But is it really the end of “Stabi?”

Banus and Brandon Barash chatted with Soap Opera Digest for their latest issue to talk all things “Stabi,” which included a look at life after Gabi… kind of.

“I am, of course, bummed out that I’m losing such a great scene partner,” Barash admitted, “but I’m so excited for Camila and whatever this next phase of her life brings.”

With that said, he’s taking a bit of a practical approach to the news — while admitting that things will be ending for the two. It sounds like unlike when Nicole and Eric stayed married while he ran off (for a time, at least), Gabi and Stefan won’t be staying together while they’re apart.

The actor referred to it as a “breakup,” explaining that whenever he’d go through one in real life, he’d be hit with a moment of shock. And “’This really sucks.’ And then that for me, at least, was always followed up with, ‘I’m really excited to go into the unknown and see what lies ahead for me on the other side of this,’ and the same goes for Stefan.”

It’s nice to know that there is life for Stefan after this and he’s not going to be killed off again, but sad to think that it’s the end of the couple we’ve been waiting to see together since his return. Still, Banus noted, there is hope.

“I think with soaps and the way that we work, it’s never always a for-sure goodbye,” she explained. :So, you never know what the cards hold for Gabi and Stefan, and I think this will add another dynamic to ‘Stabi’ and to Stefan.”

She did, though, agree that “this is going to be a really interesting time for how he deals with her being gone. So it’s gonna be exciting.”

We imagine how and why they split is going to make all the difference with how Stefan handles Gabi’s leaving. Are they even going to make it down the aisle before they split? Will he jump into a rebound relationship or throw his anger and frustration into DiMera plotting? We have a feeling Trask might welcome the news — and Stefan — with open arms!

We guess we’ll just have to buckle up, because while Banus has filmed her last scenes, we won’t be seeing them until the fall, which means there’s plenty of time for things to get bumpy before Stefan and Gabi go their separate ways… for now!

