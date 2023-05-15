Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Daytime viewers know Brandon Barash as Days of Our Lives’ Stefan, as well as General Hospital’s ex-Johnny. However, the actor also became a husband to his new bride Isabella Devoto in December 2022 and is a father to his adorable daughter Harper, who he shares with former Port Charles castmate Kirsten Storms (Maxie). Over the years, Barash has posted pics and videos of his little girl and given fans a peek into various daddy/daughter moments, and on Mother’s Day this year, he shared something extra special that immediately had us shouting, “Congrats!”

“In January, our family lost a mother… and then we gained one,” Barash stated, while referring to his late stepmom Karen and his wife Isabella, who, yes, is expecting their first child together. “Baby Barash coming to ya, September 2023,” he added and shared a photo with his hand on her baby bump while Harper and the family’s dog was there for the celebration. “The Barash Brood continues to grow. Grateful does not begin to describe. Happy Mother’s Day, my queen.”

Many of his daytime peers jumped into the comments to send their good wishes as well, including General Hospital alum Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin), who cheered, “Congrats!” Days of Our Lives stars Abigail Klein (Stephanie) cheered, “Aww congratulations!” as Sal Stowers (ex-Lani) sent some love in the form of smiley-face heart emojis.

Again, we send the couple our very best as they continue this new exciting journey together.

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock.

