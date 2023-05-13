Days of Our Lives Preview: Two Men Propose, But Will Either Woman Say Yes? — Plus Colin Holds Paulina’s Life in His Hands Before Chanel’s Eyes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 15 – 19, two proposals are made, but will either end happily. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Stefan gets down on one knee and tells Gabi that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, while EJ does the same in proposing to Nicole. Of course what EJ doesn’t know is Nicole is pregnant, but the baby could be his or it could be Eric’s! Will either man get a yes from the ladies they love?
It’s the ISA to the rescue once again. Steve is held at gunpoint when Harris shoots the gunman out from behind. Steve assures Harris he had the situation under control, and Harris responds, “Yeah, sure, I could tell.”
In the Sweet Bits bakery, Colin confronts Abe and Paulina and tells Paula that her daughter pushed his mother off the roof of a building. He then raises a rolling pin as if he’s about to strike.
At the Salem PD, Jada tells Sloan that her psychotic brother is on the loose and who knows what he’ll do next. The screen flashes to Paulina staring down the barrel of a gun, Abe knocked unconscious on the floor of the bakery, and then Chanel finding Colin holding her mother at gunpoint on the roof of a building! It looks like Colin is about to play out the old saying, “An eye for an eye” and kill Chanel’s mother to avenge his own.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube