Many have stayed connected to Days of Our Lives alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) through her current role on Netflix’s reality series Selling Sunset but what you may not know is that she’s a newly married woman. Yes, the soap vet recently tied the knot with her love G Flip, as confirmed by People.

On Wednesday, May 10, Stause posted an Instagram video that began with a photo of her wearing a white gown, holding a bouquet and wrapped in G Flip’s arms. G Flip, decked out in a suit, shared a kiss with the bride, as the artist’s new song, “I’ll Be Your Man,” played in the background — a song written for Stause to celebrate their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, March 15.

The video displayed moments in their life as to “how it started” and “how it’s been,” as the actress captured the post by expressing, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.” Of the one she’s fallen madly in love with, Stause continued, “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there. I love you so much.”

“My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart,” G Flip replied in the comments. “These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy… thank you.”

And their friends and fans were happy for them as well. Days of Our Lives alum Molly Burnet (ex-Melanie) cheered, “OMG, congratulations, Chrishell! Such a gorgeous couple! You look beyond happy! You deserve it!” as Stause’s Selling Sunset boss and former beau Jason Oppenheim shared, “I am so excited for this! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life.”

On Friday, May 6, 2022, Stause confirmed that she and the Australian singer were dating and since has posted various pics of the couple’s adventures, including their Halloween costumes that year, where they dressed up as each other.

Prior to that, the actress was married to The Young and the Restless’ Justin Hartley (ex-Adam), the couple divorced in 2021, and was engaged to Glee and Guiding Light alum Matthew Morrison (Will; Dawson).

Soaps.com sends the couple our very best and we wish them a lifetime full of happiness, laughter and love!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock.

