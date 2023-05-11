Days of Our Lives’ Eric Martsolf Marvels at His Bikini-Clad Missus: ‘She’s 54 Today… and Struts Out of the Water Like This’
Should you need any further proof that age is nothing but a number, take a gander, courtesy of Days of Our Lives leading man Eric Martsolf, at his beautiful wife, Lisa. She is, as you’ll see below, basically a Bond girl.
“She’s 54 today, the mother of my twin boys, and struts out of the water like this,” Instagrammed the Emmy winner, who’s played Brady Black since 2008. “I don’t know how you defy age and time, but I’m so lucky to be on the receiving end of it.
“Happy birthday to my one and only girl,” he added. “I love you, Coconut.”
The couple, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in October, met back when they were doing musical theater together. Three years after they tied the knot, they were visited by the stork, bringing them twin sons, Mason and Chase.
Curiously, the entire Martsolf family seems to be blessed with the enviable physiques of fitness models. (Maybe DNA for them stands for Damn! Nice Abs!) The soap vet has been beefing up daytime since he replaced Travis Schuldt as Ethan Winthrop on Passions more than 20 years ago.
And the twins spend enough time in the water to be mistaken for Aquaman!
