1 / 30 <p>Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis) is married to Broadway actress Carmen Cusack, who is known for playing Elphaba in the Chicago, North American Tour and Melbourne productions of the musical <em>Wicked</em>, as well as originating the role of Alice Murphy in the Broadway musical <em>Bright Star. </em></p>

2 / 30 <p>Who needs birthday cake when they get messages like this? When the bikini-company founder turned another year lovelier in 2022, her beau — then playing Ben Weston, now playing Alex Kiriakis — exclaimed, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/631237/days-of-our-lives-robert-scott-wilson-love-birthday-girlfriend-terann-hilow/" target="_blank">“Thank god you were born.”</a></p>

3 / 30 <p>As Johnny DiMera’s portrayer reached his first wedding anniversary with his beautiful bride in July 2022, it was clear that the honeymoon was anything <em>but</em> over. “<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/639734/days-of-our-lives-carson-boatman-anniversary-message-wife/" target="_blank">You are my rock</a>, my heart and really my everything,” he told her via Instagram.</p>

4 / 30 <p>Thankfully, the actress gets to leave Allie Horton’s never-ending relationship at the studio. Off work, her honey is the Aussie actor who you surely recognize, given that he’s appeared on everything from the Down Under soap <em>Neighbours</em> to <em>NCIS: Los Angeles</em>. He’s also recurred on <em>Hawaii Five-0 </em>and <em>9-1-1</em>.</p>

5 / 30 <p>Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera) has been married to his wife Gina Comparetto since October 1, 2016. Comparetto is an actress and producer, known for <em>Entourage</em> (2004), <em>How I Met Your Mother</em> (2005) and <em>Dead Night</em> (2017). She also appeared as Lisa in one episode of <em>Days of our Lives</em> in 2016.</p>

6 / 30 <p>Marci Miller (ex-Abigail Deveraux) is married to Ryan Matteson, who runs an organic farm-to-table business called KaleCart. In March of 2021, they announced that they had had a daughter, Willett James, who was delivered during a blizzard in Denver.</p>

7 / 30 <p>Over <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Christmas break in 2020, Marlon Aquino proposed to his longtime sweetheart, soap supervixen Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez). “He got down on one knee,” she said in announcing the happy news. “There were tears in his eyes, and he did it.” Needless to say, her response was a jubilant yes!</p>

8 / 30 <p>Wally Kurth originally hit daytime playing Justin Kiriakis on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> and still plays the role. He later was cast as <em>General Hospital</em> playboy Ned Quartermaine, a part he also plays while still working over at NBC. Kurth, a musician and part of the band Kurth & Taylor, has performed on both soap operas. He’s been married to his wife, Deborah Yuhasz, since 2003. They share a son, Brogan George. His previous marriage to Rena Sofer (previously Lois Cerullo on <em>General Hospital</em>, now Quinn Forrester on<em> Bold & Beautiful</em>) added to his family a daughter, Rosabel Rosalind.</p>

9 / 30 <p>Judi Evans got her start on daytime as Beth Raines on <em>Guiding Light</em>. She was then cast as Adrienne Johnson on <em>Days of Our Lives </em>and currently plays the character’s look-alike, Bonnie Lockhart. She also played Paulina Cory on <em>Another World </em>and Maeve Stone on <em>As the World Turns. </em>She married Michael Luciano in 1993, and they had a son, Austin Michael, who tragically died in late 2019 at age 23.</p>

10 / 30 <p>Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) has been married to Elizabeth Cameron since July 12, 2011. In 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Delilah. Dattilo was previously married to Jessica Denay, and they have a son, Gabriel, who has high-functioning autism and is involved with autism charities and awareness-raising efforts. In 2020, Dattilo welcomed into the family his grandson, Alexander Gabriel.</p>

11 / 30 <p>Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) has been married David Sanov since July 8, 2000. The couple married after dating for nearly three years. Sanov is a California State Trooper. The couple has two children, son Benjamin and daughter Megan.</p>

12 / 30 <p>Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) has been married to Jenna Hudlett since 2000. The couple has two sons, Dillon and Jensen. The couple appeared together on E!’s reality show <em>Dirty Soap.</em></p>

13 / 30 <p>As you can see, wherever these two go, a fun time is all but guaranteed to follow. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Belle Black said “I do” to her restaurateur beau back in 2007. Half a dozen years, baby food was added to the menu when daughter Charley made her debut.</p>

14 / 30 <p>Shawn Christian (the late Daniel Jonas) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) have been dating for several years now and live together. They became engaged in 2021, and have been sharing their wedding-planning adventures on their social media accounts. Zucker was previously married to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> co-star Kyle Lowder (formerly Brady Black and Rex Brady) from 2002-14, and they share a daughter, Isabella Reese. Christian was previously married to Deborah Quinn from 1996 until 2013, and they have a son, Kameron.</p>

15 / 30 <p>Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux) and Lana Buss have been married since November 2016. They have two children together, their son Henry and daughter Willa. Ashford was previously married to Christina Saffran, and they have two daughters, Grace and Emma.</p>

16 / 30 <p>The former Melissa Brennan (ex-Jennifer Horton) and Scott Reeves (best known as Ryan McNeil on <em>Young & Restless</em>) have been married since 2000. The couple lives in Nashville and have two children, Emily Taylor and Lawrence David, and recently became grandparents.</p>

17 / 30 <p>Cady McClain, who won a 2021 Daytime Emmy for her work as Jennifer, has been married since Valentine’s Day 2014 to Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins on <em>General Hospital</em> (and also took the character to the ABC soap’s spinoff, <em>Port Charles</em>). The couple met while playing sparring partners and sometime couple Rosanna Cabot and Craig Montgomery on <em>As the World Turns</em>.</p>

18 / 30 <p>Casey Moss and True O’Brien met on the set of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, where they played doomed sweethearts J.J. Deveraux and Paige Lawson. The NBC soap opera was Moss’ first acting job, while O’Brien was a model prior to joining the show and appeared in Justin Beiber’s video “One Time.” The couple has been dating since 2015 and got engaged in 2022.</p>

19 / 30 <p>The former Kassie Wesley (formerly Eve Donovan on <em>Days of our Lives</em>) and James DePaiva (most recently played Dr. David Bensch on <em>General Hospital)</em> met on <em>One Life to Live</em>, where they played lovers Blair Cramer and Max Holden. They have been married since 1996. Along with their musical backgrounds, the couple shares a son. Mrs. D is also stepmother to Dreama, her husband’s daughter with his ex-wife, <em>Hee Haw</em> actress Misty Rowe.</p>

20 / 30 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) and Lisa Kouchak have been married since 2003. They have two sons together, twins Mason Alan and Chase Evan. When not acting, Martsolf, an alum of <em>Passions</em> (as Ethan Winthrop), is producing music with his band Counterpoint. Kouchak appeared in the 2000 film <em>Beautiful. </em></p>

21 / 30 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> was Nadia Bjorlin’s first major acting role. On the soap, where she plays Chloe Lane, she met Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), and the two were in a relationship for seven years. After their romance ended in 2013, Bjorlin met Grant Turnbull, a property developer and home builder. The couple married in May 2015 and have two sons, Torin Mathias and Viggo Sebastian.</p>

22 / 30 <p>Stacy Haiduk is no stranger to daytime, having played Hannah Nichols on <em>All My Children</em>, crazy Patty Williams and Dr. Emily Peterson on <em>Young & Restless</em> and currently Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on <em>Days of Our Lives. </em>She’s been married to Bradford Tatum since 1997. The couple met on the set of <em>SeaQuest DSV</em>, on which Haiduk played Katherine Hitchcock. Tatum is an actor and author, best known for his role as Michael Hubbs in the cult classic <em>The Stoned Age. </em>They have one daughter, Sophia, also an actress (who appeared on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> as Xander’s masseuse).</p>

23 / 30 <p>Lauren Koslow (Kate Roberts) has been married to Nicky Schillace since 1987. Schillace is a make-up artist and has worked on <em>Days of our Lives.</em> The couple has two children, Emilia Katari and Zachariah.</p>

24 / 30 <p>The late John Aniston joined <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 1985 as the omnipotent Victor Kiriakis. However, he was originally on the show as Eric Richards from 1969-70. He next appeared as Eddie Aleata on the soap <em>Love of Life</em>. There, he met his future wife Sherry Rooney, who played Dory Patton. Before returning to <em>Days of Our Lives, </em>Aniston played Martin Tourneur on <em>Search for Tomorrow</em>. He shares a daughter with his first wife Nancy Dow, <em>Friends</em> star Jennifer Aniston, and son Alexander with Rooney.</p>

25 / 30 <p>James Reynolds has played Abe Carver on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> since 1981 and is the only actor to portray the role. He briefly left to play Henry Marshall on the NBC soap <em>Generations </em>in 1991<em>. </em>He has a son, Jed, with his previous wife Laura Toffenetti. He’s been married to his second wife, Lissa Layng (<em>Night of the Comet</em>), since 1985.</p>

26 / 30 <p>Lucas Adams’ first television role was a one-day part as Wesley in 2012 on <em>Young & Restless</em>. He was cast as Tripp Dalton on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2017, but prior to that, while working on the Disney Channel’s <em>Liv and Maddie</em> in 2015, he met fellow actor Shelby Wulfert, who would become wife in 2022.</p>

27 / 30 <p>Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny Kiriakis) and Alyssa Tabit became engaged in July 2018 and married in December of 2020. They have been dating since 2011. After departing<em> Days of Our Lives</em>, Smith relocated to Florida with his missus. The couple also hosts a podcast together, and is involved in the real estate industry.</p>

28 / 30 <p>Mary Beth Evans and Michael Schwartz, a physician, have been married since 1985. The couple has three grown children, Matthew Joseph, Katherine Elizabeth and Daniel Luke. Recently, they’ve begun to welcome grandchildren into their family. </p>

29 / 30 <p>Drake Hogestyn (John Black) has been married to Victoria Post since 1986. The couple has four children together: Ben, Rachael, Whitney and Alexandra. Ben has followed in his father’s footsteps and has appeared on both <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> and <em>General Hospital. </em></p>