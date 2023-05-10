Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Gabi’s Getting One Last Battle Royale Before Camila Banus Says Goodbye to Salem
Days of Our Lives viewers know full well that when Camila Banus leaves the Peacock drama, Gabi won’t go out with a whimper but a bang. A wave and a smile just ain’t her style! And when Soaps.com recently spoke with headwriter Ron Carlivati, he drew a pretty colorful picture of the impetuous minx’s next — and seemingly last — arc.
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
The Calm Before the Storm
After all the “death” and mind games, “Gabi and Stefan have finally gotten to a point where they’re on the same page at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a very long time,” he noted. “They’re finally in a good, solid place.
“In the past, they’ve often found themselves fighting for control of DiMera Enterprises,” he continued. “Now, they want to consolidate their base of power, which puts them on a collision course with Nicole and EJ.”
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
Tag-Team Turf War
Don’t expect the foursome to hash out their differences over double dates. “Those two couples are going to butt heads. It’s fun to watch Nicole and Gabi as rivals because they are, in many ways, equally matched,” Carlivati noted. “Nicole isn’t quite the manipulative schemer she once was. She’s softened a bit over time, but that part of her didn’t die, it’s just sort of dormant.
“Gabi will definitely bring it out in her,” he added. “The fact that all four of them are living under the same roof only makes it that much more fun.”
Which couple are you betting on — Gabi and Stefan or Nicole and EJ? On your way to the comments, review Banus’ whole eyebrow-raising history as Gabi in the below photo gallery.