Credit: Brian Lowe/JPI, Paul Skipper/JPI, Columbia TriStar Television/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

By the time Deidre Hall appeared on Days of Our Lives for the first time, sand had been flowing through the hour glass for 11 years. What few could have known on that June day in 1976 was just how big an impact newly-arrived Dr. Marlena Evans would have upon the town of Salem, not to mention the millions of people who tuned in daily for their dose of drama.

Now, decades later, the show is preparing to mark a major milestone, as Hall’s 5,000th episode will air on Friday, May 12. Fans, however, have found it impossible to wait even a few days for the celebration and have instead kicked things off in grand style by sharing some of their favorite Marlena-centric memories on social media in general and Twitter in particular. And trust us when we say you aren’t ready for the flashbacks, memories and fun they’ll induce.

Take, for example, the clip below posted by Angie, who correctly points out that “nothing screams ’80s more than the workout gear!” (And the hair… don’t forget the big, beautiful hair!)

To kick off my clips celebrating Deidre Hall’s 5000th episode, here’s a scene from 40 years ago, in March 1983, with Marlena, Julie, Tom and Doug at the Body Connection. Nothing screams 80’s more than the workout gear lol. @DeidreHall @DaysHayes #DH5000 #Days #DaysofourLives pic.twitter.com/sejttUsccW — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗲 (@Evangelia1111) May 8, 2023

Across Twitter, many counted down to the big day, with @DaysFan28 sharing their 30 favorite Marlena moments, including the one below in which Marlena had to say farewell to true love John. (Has any couple been torn apart by temporary deaths more often than “Jarlena”? Seems hard to imagine!) “I’ve only been able to get through this scene once,” the poster admitted, “and that’s when it aired in 2007.”

Day 25: Most heartbreaking scene I’ve only been able to get through this scene once and that’s when it aired in 2007. #Days #DOOL #DH5000 #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/6K3LNN0L3j — DaysFan28 (@DaysFan28) April 25, 2023

Of course, it would be darn near impossible for any soap character to appear in 5,000 episodes and not encounter a lookalike or two, right? As it turned out, Marlena not only had a doppelganger named Hattie but, years ago, a twin sister named Samantha (played by Hall’s real-life sis, Andrea). And this being a soap, Sam was, of course, the “evil” (or at least very, very jealous) twin who, in the clip posted by the appropriately named Hall Monitor, switched places with our beloved Doc!

When the doctor becomes the patient against her will, “I am Dr. Marlena Evans… Can you hear me?!” What I wouldn’t give to see this whole s/l! #DH5000 #Jarlena #Days pic.twitter.com/9F9M7hcy9n — Hall 👑 Monitor (@aoii92) May 8, 2023

While Marlena might be thought of as a Salem sweetheart, more than a few of those posting liked showing the character’s feistier side. As Liz Capobianco pointed out, “Marlena and Liz had some pretty great knock-down, drag-out fights toward the end of Don and Marlena’s marriage and the early days of their divorce!”

Here’s a clip from these scenes. Marlena and Liz had some pretty great knock down drag out flights towards the end of Don and Marlena’s marriage and the early days of their divorce before they became very good friends later. #Days https://t.co/ZMjETDvv9q pic.twitter.com/lbTThKkObw — Liz Capobianco ※ (@abetterlizard) May 7, 2023

No matter which version of Marlena you prefer, head over to Twitter and search hashtags such as #Jarlena or #DH5000 and you’ll be taken down memory lane.

As we prepare for Hall’s 5,000th episode on Friday, May 12, why not check out the gallery below in which we pay loving tribute to all things Marlena!