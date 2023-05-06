Days of Our Lives Preview: Nicole Drops a Bomb on Anna — and the Show Honors a Milestone for Deidre Hall
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 8 – 12, Deidre Hall celebrates 5000 episodes as Marlena Evans. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Thanks to Talia drugging Chanel’s biscuits in Colin’s plot against Chanel for destroying his family, Eric and Nicole ended up sleeping together. Sloan walked in on them, and last week spilled the beans to EJ, who had no idea. She assured him it meant nothing and it was the fault of those damn biscuits!
As EJ and Eric eventually traded punches, Nicole was rushed to the hospital after doubling over in pain. There Kayla broke the news to her, she’s pregnant! Coming up, Anna tells Nicole, “Nothing shocks me anymore, whatever it is, just lay it on me.” Nicole blurts out, “I’m pregnant and I don’t know if the father is EJ or Eric.”
Also, ahead, Million Dollar Listings star Josh Flagg meets with Alex and Stephanie. He tells them, “I’m a baller man, I came here to play.” Clearly, Alex is up to something, likely trying to prove his worth to Maggie and Titan.
Finally, get ready to celebrate a milestone with some blasts from the past! The show will celebrate Deidre Hall’s 5000 episode as Marlena Evans Brady Black. John toasts his wife, who he calls a true legend, as various flashbacks of her over the years are shown.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who Colin’s next target is.
Before you go, check out our gallery below of soaps best recast roles.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube