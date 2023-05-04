Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

These days, Kate is being kept from those she loves — and those who miss her dearly — especially her husband Roman. One thing is for sure, if and when they are reunited, there is going to be one heck of a big celebration. While Days of Our Lives viewers wait for that to happen, her portrayer, Lauren Koslow, has already begun to celebrate… the day she married the love of her life.

“Happy anniversary my love, my husband, my heart and baby daddy,” Koslow shared on Wednesday. “Forever and always you are my one, may we always be.”

The daytime vet, who’s been married to Nicky Schillace for 36 years, since May 3, 1987, posted 10 intimate photos, some taken while in Bora Bora, Tahiti. Her followers were given a peek into very special moments featuring the couple together, a few others of them apart, and one thing is very clear in them all… the love these two share and just how happy they are.

Fans jumped into the comments to send them some love, as did her castmate Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) in the form of heart emojis. Kristian Alfonso (Hope) also gave a big shoutout and wished them a “happy, happy, anniversary!”

Koslow has played Kate since 1996 and her hubby Schillace is a makeup artist who has worked on both Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. The couple shares two children.

More: Soap character gets new lease on life

Soaps.com sends them belated happy anniversary wishes and many more years filled with happiness and love!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

View another photo of Koslow and Schillace, as well as other Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life partners, in our gallery below.