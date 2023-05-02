Days of Our Lives’ Original Chad Is Heading for a Wedding
Days of Our Lives fans have gotten used to seeing Billy Flynn as Chad, but before he arrived on the Salem scene in 2014, Casey Deidrick created the role back in 2009. Since leaving daytime behind, the actor has turned up in primetime, film and even in Hallmark’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas lineup in A Very Merry Bridesmaid.
Well fans, Deidrick is doing it again, heading back to the network for Hallmark’s June Weddings special, which will bring viewers four new original features each Saturday of the month. In fact, his new premiere will kick off the event on Saturday, June 3, at 8 pm, and will have his character heading off to a… you guessed it, a wedding!
More: Have you heard? Dan Feuerriegel shared big news
In his movie titled Wedding Season, Deidrick will play a photographer named Ryan, opposite a familiar Hallmark face, Stephanie Bennett, who, this time, steps into the role of a journalist, Trish. Not only does Trish find herself doing bridesmaid duty for her three best friends — in back-to-back ceremonies — but when her date can’t make it, she pairs up with Ryan, who just happens to be the brother of her best friend. And with the romantic backdrop of the weddings, well, it’s safe to say that sparks will be flying between these two.
Of the movie, Bennett posted a behind-the-scenes photo of presumably the bridal parties in question and shared, “Could not have asked for a better group of ladies to have by my side on this project. Thank you for making this such a fun experience.”
And one of her co-stars Francesca Bianchi also posted a couple of similar pics and gave a “shout-out” to Deidrick.
Will you be tuning in to see the former Days of Our Lives star on Hallmark? We sure will!
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
And though only two actors have played Salem’s Chad, look back at other parts that were played by many stars in our photo gallery below featuring soaps’ most recast characters.