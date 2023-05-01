Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Drops a Heart-Melting Photo From Harper’s Daddy/Daughter Dance
Now that Days of Our Lives‘ Stefan and Gabi are reunited, working together and have moved back into the DiMera mansion, it seems like they’ve just about gotten everything they could ever want. Sure, they’ve still got a bit of work left to take DiMera away from EJ, but we have a feeling he’s about to be a bit distracted playing “Who’s the daddy?” with Nicole’s pregnancy. Though that just makes us wonder when we might see a “Stabi” baby on the way!
Yes, getting attacked in prison has made it difficult for Gabi to get pregnant, but this is still Salem and it’s not impossible. Imagine if Nicole and EJ and Gabi and Stefan both ended up with kids… ready to take up the next generation of DiMera infighting! For now, though, we suppose the DiMeras have their hands full enough.
But if we do some day get a “Stabi” baby, we can only hope Stefan would be as amazing a father as Brandon Barash is in real life! (But we wouldn’t hold our breath).
Over the weekend, Barash shared a downright “Aww” inducing photo of himself and 9-year-old daughter Harper looking all set to head to the swingiest sock hop! From leather jacket to poodle skirt, the two got all dolled up for Harper’s Daddy/Daughter Dance. And seeing as how well the two nailed the looks, it’s pretty clear what the theme was! Check it out below.
And after seeing this, it’s clear that Harper really can do it all, whether dancing with dad or martial arts with mom, General Hospital‘s Kirsten Storms (Maxie). But hey, what did we expect with two talented parents?
