Days of Our Lives Preview: Kayla Reveals Kate Is Alive — and Then Delivers Big News to Nicole
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 1 – 5, the fallout from the drugged biscuits continues. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After the ordeal in Greece came to an end, and almost everyone returned to Salem, Kayla has big news to share. Chad is stunned when Kayla reveals that Kate is very much alive. Her husband Roman, is determined to find her. So where is Kate? She finds herself in a very familiar place, trapped on a boat and being forced to gut fish! Kate found herself in the same situation years ago after Vivian tampered with her private plane and the plane crashed into the ocean and everyone believe Kate was dead, but she was “fished” out of the water by a troller.
After the incident where Chloe shot Xander with a dart, the two grew closer. With each down on their luck, they decided to become roomies. So one can imagine Brady is stunned to learn Chloe is moving in with Xander of all people.
Last week, Jada began to suspect her Talia had been lying about the timeline of biscuit-gate. Talia secretly met with a young man named Colin, who turned out to be Sloan’s brother, and had Talia drug the biscuits to frame his own sister! Coming up, Jada confides to Rafe that it was her own sister who drugged the biscuits, causing half the town to go sex crazy.
Elsewhere, EJ decks Eric after he gloats to him, “Yeah, I did have sex with your girlfriend!” At the mansion, Gabi looks bewildered when Nicole doubles over in pain, and screams, “I need to get to the hospital!” Once there, Kayla reveals big news to Nicole. If you think you know where this is going, we agree! Could Nicole have a biscuit in the oven?
The promo ends with Paulina and Leo gossiping and Paulina asking, “Coincidence? I think not!”
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube