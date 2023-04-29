‘Heartbroken’ Days of Our Lives Fave Rescinds Emmy Nomination: Here’s Why
Only two words are needed to sum up this turn of events: It sucks.
Victoria Grace, who became a fan favorite about 12 seconds after debuting on the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem: Chapter 2, started the week flying high thanks to an Emmy nomination. But proving just how quickly things can change, Wendy’s portrayer was sharing downright devastating news by Friday evening.
“I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy,” Grace shared on her social media feeds. “Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s [Younger Performer] category. This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I’ll be rescinding my nomination.”
View this post on Instagram
So what happened? While in the past, actors up to 25 years old were permitted to enter themselves in the Younger Performer category, this year the cutoff was changed to 18.
More: We’ve got big questions about new Days villain!
Proving herself a class act, Grace wished “the best of luck to all the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!”
If there’s a bright side for Grace, it’s that she’s already caught the eye of those in the business. Plus, Days of Our Lives‘ headwriter Ron Carlivati, during a chat earlier this week, indicated to us that he has big story in mind for Wendy. Already caught between brothers Tripp and Joey during their international Beyond Salem adventure, Wendy now finds herself slowly getting closer to Tripp… even as handsome (former literal) devil Johnny remains interested in the beauty!
To see the complete list of nominees, click here. And then keep the good times rolling by checking out our list of daytime couples — past and present — who are downright toxic… including a few we can’t help loving despite that fact!