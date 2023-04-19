Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Well, the United States of America has a new citizen in its mix — and it’s none other than Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ). The actor shared a photo of his accomplishment and stated, “I did a thing.”

The pic contained a Certificate of Citizenship from the United States of America, along with a koala bear holding an America flag. “I’ve been here 10 years,” he explained then shared, “Guess I now have to stay a little longer.” And we couldn’t be happier about that since he plays one of Salem’s most popular characters! Feuerriegel also wanted his home country of Australia to know, “You’ll always be my first.”

His fans quickly jumped into the comments to send their congrats, as did his fellow castmate Greg Rikaart (Leo; The Young and the Restless’ Kevin), who sent him some applauding emojis. Paul Telfer (Xander) gave a shoutout as well and cheered, “Whoah! Congrats!”

Feuerriegel was born and raised in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia, and graduated from Villanova College. He studied acting at the Queensland University of Technology, to which he graduated from in 2002, and went on to appear in Australian stage productions of The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Rent and The Three Sisters. In 2006, he turned up in an episode of Australian TV1’s comedy series Stupid, Stupid Man. And while fans have been enjoying watching him play EJ, before that, Feuerriegel appeared on another soap, as Gavin on Australia’s Home and Away and played Agron in Spartacus.

Soaps.com joins in on congratulating the actor and “officially” welcomes him to the U.S.!

And to celebrate Feuerriegel’s newfound citizenship, look back at all he’s contributed to the character of EJ since stepping into the role in 2021 by viewing our photo gallery below.