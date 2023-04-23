Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Days of Our Lives‘ Bonnie is, by all accounts, a very lucky woman. Kidnapping at the hands of a psycho clown aside (thanks, Xander), Bonnie come a long way from her gold-digging, scheming roots to marry Justin and join not just one of the most powerful families in Salem but also, we’re pretty sure, the world.

But there’s also no doubt that Judi Evans is even luckier than her brash alter-ego when it comes to love, as was clear when she shared a photo of hubby Michael Luciano at work behind (next to?) the camera — on water no less! We won’t lie, we’re kind of eager for the story here, but the caption we did get was just about as good as an explanation.

“Check out my #HotHusband,” Evans wrote, “hard at work. I’m a lucky gal.”

A fan took to the comments asking how the two first met, wondering if it had been at work. Luciano behind the camera, Evans in front of it? Hey, it makes sense. But that wasn’t, in fact, how it went down!

“Believe it or not,” Evans replied, “the first time we met was a chance meeting at a horse stable and a 15 minute convo when we were 19. Then the second time we met was 7 years later at a ‘50’s themed Bar/Dance place.”

As she added on her Instagram stories of their “meet cute,” “Fate was on our side.”

There’s no doubt about that! That first meet cute led to their wedding and thirty years later, their love is still going strong! Some time back, Evans shared a photo from their wedding day and it’s clear that she was, is and will always be smitten with Luciano.

“With my handsome hubby, Michael, on our wedding day in 1993,” she explained in the caption. “We got married in our backyard in New Jersey and I decided to wear this beautiful black, beaded gown. Little did I know I was already channeling the glitz and glam of Mrs. Bonnie Kiriakis (née Lockhart)!”

This, of course, was back before Adrienne’s death, before Bonnie’s first appearance and was, in fact, when Evans was over on Another World playing Paulina. And it’s clear that Bonnie’s glam has always been a part of her portrayer!

Love really is amazing. Heck, if it can turn a womanizer like Justin used to be into a respectable lawyer and make an honest (mostly) woman out of Bonnie, there’s nothing it can’t do!

