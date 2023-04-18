Credit: Todd Williamson/Peacock

If you’ve decided to stop dyeing your hair — and aren’t as happy with the back of your head as you are the front — you are by no means alone. “Everybody’s going through this,” Deidre Hall said during the April 14 edition of Kitchen Minute. “This is the No. 1 question on hair-color blogs because nature grays you in the front [rather than the back] for a reason.”

Wait, she does? Yes, said the Days of Our Lives star. “Nature, being as smart as she is, does it so that it softens your features.” And nature just forgets the back? “What features are in the back of your head? We don’t care.”

Of course, Marlena’s legendary portrayer knows that “it creates a problem.” But she was quick to offer up possible solutions. First, “if you’re anywhere near a place that sells roux rinse,” get some, she said. “I worked in a beauty shop when I was in high school and learned a lot of these things, and that will solve a lot of problems.

“Secondly, find yourself a really good hairdresser who can at least the first time give you a blended look,” she continued. “She lightens the crown at least, so the front of your bangs start to graduate into the back of your darker hair.”

Like, forevermore? No, said Hall. “She doesn’t have to do it often. Once or twice will do it.”

Video: YouTube/Deidre Hall