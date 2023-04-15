Days of Our Lives Preview: At Long Last, Bo and Hope Are Finally Reunited
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of April 17 – 21, Bo and Hope finally come face to face. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Steve was stunned to come face-to-face with his best friend Bo, only to soon discover Bo was much different than the man he knew, and that it was Bo who took Kayla. Bo knocked Steve out and reunited him with Kayla in the cellar of Victor’s childhood home.
This week, in prison Megan meets up with the sister she’s never met, Kristen, and tells her there is no limit to what they can accomplish.
In Greece, Harris arrives at Victor’s house and comes face to face with Bo! Later, Hope asks Harris if he found anything in his search. Will he tell her that her husband is alive, which would mean the end of their romance?
Thomas Banks, wannabe gangster, is back and holds Chad and Stephanie at gunpoint. They’ve been led to believe Thomas took Kayla. However, there’s something different about Thomas, who is being played by none other than Eileen Davidson! Chad throws a towel over Thomas’ face and they struggle over his gun, which goes off as Stephanie looks on in horror.
Meanwhile, the truth is finally coming out, as Andrew informs Marlena and John that the person who took Kayla was a very much alive Bo! Back in Greece, Hope arrives at Victor’s old house and finally comes face to face with her believed-to-be dead husband. You won’t want to miss this reunion.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find what catches Eric off guard, and who receives stunning information.
Before you go, check out our gallery of the updated soap opera drinking game!
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube