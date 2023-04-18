Credit: Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs; Kailey Schwerman; Hallmark Channel/Crown Media U.S./Courtesy Everett Collection; John Paschal/JPI

He’s tall, dark and handsome, so it’s not surprising that whenever he appears on our screen, people find themselves asking, “Who is Victor Webster?” — especially if you’ve seen his name at the center of the latest news that has run rampant all over the internet surrounding his current relationship status and how it has abruptly changed. Now that we’ve given you a visual of the actor, the real question is…

Who Is Victor Webster?

Victor Howard Webster was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on February 7, 1973, to parents John, who was a police officer, and Roswitha Webster. Growing up, as with many teenagers, his actions sometimes got him into hot water, but he found another way to “act out” and began studying martial arts. Not only did he master and become a teacher to others, he earned an undefeated record as an amateur kickboxer and heavyweight black belt.

When Did Victor Webster Get Into Acting?

Like many before him, Victor Webster first developed his acting chops during his school years, having taken part in many plays and later with the added help of theatre classes. Before hitting the ground running in the entertainment industry, he took a job as an import/export stockbroker and did some modeling, appearing in Cosmopolitan’s 1998 special issue “All About Men.” And that same year, he landed his first acting gig.

Did Victor Webster Appear in Daytime?

In 1998, Victor Webster landed his first daytime role and appeared in four episodes as Roger on NBC’s Sunset Beach. A year later, the soap was canceled on December 31, 1999. But not all was lost… the same year as Sunset Beach’s cancellation, Webster went on to land a much-bigger role and was the second actor, out of four, to play Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives…

Nicholas Alamain was the son of Lawrence Alamain and Carly Manning and first appeared in Salem with his adoptive mother Vivian Alamain or, as he called her, Aunt Vivian. In fact, when he witnessed a fight between his auntie and Alamain Industries corporate lawyer Lisanne Gardner, he rushed to her rescue but ended up accidentally killing the attorney, who fell and hit her head. However, the truth was kept from him and Nicholas had no idea that Lisanne had died.

More drama came Nicholas’ way when he learned that Carly was his mother and though he struggled with the truth, in the end, he wanted his parents back together and put a plan in motion to break up Carly and Bo. And in 1993, before Webster appeared in the role, Nicholas and his parents left Salem.

Victor Webster first appeared on Days of Our Lives as Nicholas Alamain in July 1999 when Nicholas returned to Salem. He had no idea Vivian was pretending to be dying and wanted to be there for his aunt. While taking care of Vivian, Nicholas had an affair with Kate Roberts, who ended up breaking his heart by refusing to make a commitment and run away with him. And just like that, Nicholas left Salem once again, and Victor Webster hasn’t been seen in daytime since.

Flash back to Nicholas Alamain and Kate Roberts’ affair in the video below.

Did Victor Webster Star in Any Hallmark Movies?

Well, if that isn’t a loaded question! Yes, Victor Webster has appeared in numerous Hallmark movies, as well as in two Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series. Webster’s list of Hallmark movies include Puppy Love, Magic Stocking, Summer Villa, Love Blossoms, Home for Christmas Day, A Harvest Wedding, Homegrown Christmas, Hearts of Winter and Five Star Christmas, opposite Guiding Light alum Bethany Joy Lenz (Michelle Bauer Santos).

Victor Webster also starred as Detective Kyle Cooper in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of a Kill, Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement and Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, along with Danica McKellar as matchmaker Angie Dove. And most recently, Webster appeared with Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney (Sami) in The Wedding Veil trilogies, The Wedding Veil Legacy and The Wedding Veil Journey.

Plus, Webster turned up during Season 2 and 3 of the network’s canceled series Chesapeake Shores as Douglas Peterson, who was a potential love interest for Abby O’Brien.

Did Victor Webster Appear in Other Movies?

Oh, yes he did. Some of Victor Webster’s made-for-television movies and big screen films include The Chippendales Murder, Must Love Dogs, Sands of Oblivion, Killer Hair, Hostile Makeover, Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, Bruce Willis’ Surrogates, Alligator Alley, Christmas Icetastrophe and Rio Heat.

What Primetime Roles Did Victor Webster Have?

A jack of all trades in the industry, Victor Webster has tons of primetime credits to his name and appeared on series such as Baywatch, Gangland, Sex and the City, Los Vegas, Charmed, Reba, CSI: Miami, NCIS, Melrose Place reboot, Criminal Minds, Bones, Drop Dead Diva, Castle, White Collar, Mom, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Continuum to name a popular few.

Did Victor Webster Appear in Any Music Videos?

Yes, Victor Webster appeared in Toni Braxton’s music video for “Hands Tied,” which was a single off of her 2010 album Pulse. Watch the video below and keep an eye out for Webster as the camera pans to each of the sexy guys seated around the bar.

Is Victor Webster Married?

If you’re wondering how many times Victor Webster has been married, the answer is one. Webster married One Tree Hill actress Shantel VanSanten in 2021 and they held three separate wedding ceremonies: One civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall, another in Napa, California and one in VanSanten’s hometown of Luverne, Minnesota. However, after less than two years of marriage, Victor Webster filed for divorce from Shantel VanSanten in January 2023, which included a separation date of January 10, 2023, but no reason was given as to why they spilt.

