Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob Files for Divorce From Hallmark Co-Star
Divorce is never easy but sometimes two people just don’t work out… Sadly, this was the case for Days of Our Lives alum Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain), who after less than two years of marriage, filed for divorce from his former Hallmark co-star and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten. People obtained legal documents that revealed that Webster had filed back in January 2023, with a separation date listed as the 10th day of the new year. However, no reason as to why was included in the paperwork.
The couple, who starred opposite each other in Hallmark’s 2017 movie Love Blossoms, announced their engagement in February 2020 then married in 2021 and went all out with three separate ceremonial celebrations. The first was on August 9 during a spontaneous civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall, followed by another set of nuptials in Napa, California in October and one in VanSanten’s hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.
Though their time together has come to an end, both continue to work and Webster was last seen in Hallmark’s The Wedding Veil trilogies with Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami), and VanSanten plays Special Agent Nina Chase on CBS’ FBI franchise.
No matter the circumstances, we wish both Webster and VanSanten our very best in the future.
