This week, daytime is once again grieving one of their own, the late, great As the Worlds Turns vet Elizabeth Hubbard. Many soap opera stars paid tribute to the life of the iconic actress, and Days of Our Lives’ Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), who played Sierra Drake on and off on the CBS soap, took to her social media to express how “lucky” she was to “have had the opportunity to work with Elizabeth Hubbard for six years on As the World Turns,” where Hubbard played her onscreen mother Lucida Walsh.

“What an amazing powerhouse this woman was…” Evans stated, “always striving for spontaneity and keeping it real.” She posted a touching video of Lucinda asking Sierra to come back home to Oakdale and recalled some fond memories with the actress. “My favorite times with her were riding in the car from Manhattan to Brooklyn,” she continued. “The stories she would tell were so much fun. Rest in peace, sweet lady.”

Fans also shared their thoughts under Evan’s post and many recalled the actresses time together on the CBS soap. “Loved your time as Sierra — especially scenes with Lucinda (and scenes with Sierra’s daughter Lucy),” stated Liz K. “What a legend and what a powerful performer we have lost. There was no looking away from her in any scene she played. Unforgettable. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.”

Again, we send Hubbard’s family and friends our deepest condolences and will never forget the stamp she left on daytime forever.

