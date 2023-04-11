Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“Moral of the story is: Never give up!”

We’re pretty sure no one will argue with the fact that Dan Feuerriegel is one tough guy. Heck, there’s a reason that, before taking over as Days of Our Lives’ EJ, he was rocking leather and a sword over on Starz’ Spartacus!

So we can’t say we were surprised to find out that the actor tackled his very first Tough Mudder, a notoriously grueling and difficult obstacle course and endurance event! And how did he do? Well, the Mudder made an Instagram post at the beginning of the week as Feuerriegel shared some “Monday Motivation. Never give up!“

Actually, we guess that might be EJ’s motto too. He’s not giving up on getting revenge on Stefan, nor is he giving up on Nicole — no matter how obvious it is that she has not and will likely never really move on from Eric. So just like pretty much anyone who’s braved an endurance obstacle course, we guess EJ might have just a little masochist streak as well!

And yeah, we say “masochist” because in the video Feuerriegel shared, there was some pain involved as he begins the video with a very simple question: “Hey, do you wanna see me eat a [bleep] sandwich?”

Eek… do we? Well, if you watch the video, you will — and we feel kind of bad in saying it’s worth it! OK, that sounds mean, but we promise Feuerriegel is happily poking fun at himself and clearly having a blast throughout the entire video! With that said, yeah, he did hurt himself trying to get up that darn Tough Mudder wall. And he picked apart what happened in the most amusing way he could, before adding “Thought I cracked some ribs.”

After sharing that he did make it up the wall on the second attempt (At least, that’s what he claims. There’s some “missing footage” that he promises should exist!), Feuerriegel then shared an x-ray of his chest to declare that he was A-OK. Plus, he got to show off his “bad-ass” pacemaker! “Microchip and a battery. I am literally battery operated, guys!”

Check out the whole entertaining thing below.

“This is fantastic Dan,” Paul Telfer (Xander) exclaimed with a few laughs. “Really stuck the landing,” Brandon Barash (Stefan) added. “10/10.”

And Eric Martsolf (Brady) summed it all up: “I thoroughly enjoyed everything about this.”

And while we feel just the teensiest bit bad about saying this: So did we!

