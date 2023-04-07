Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Their special day “could not have been more flawless and absolute perfection.”

Congratulations are in order for Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey (Eli) and his new bride Krissy Terry! The couple tied the knot and the actor shared some beautiful photos from their nuptials that were simply captioned, “Mr. and Mrs. Archey.” While there were a few solo shots of the bride and groom, there was one of Terry walking down the aisle, looking oh-so elegant, and the first was our favorite, as the couple celebrated their “I dos,” officially as husband and wife.

Terry also shared some “amazing pictures” on her Instagram to announce that she was “married!” and thanked her friends and family for spending their magical day with them. “With a wedding, so much could go wrong and nervous systems could be activated. But somehow through the grace of God, this special day could not have been more flawless and absolute perfection,” she expressed. “I thank God and the Universe for making this one of the happiest days of my life and my husband’s. I’ve never seen this man more happy.”

Some of Archey’s Salem castmates jumped into the comments to send their best, including Stephen Nichols (Steve), who cheered, “Congratulations, Lamon! Much happiness to you both,” while Paul Telfer (Xander) commented on what a “gorgeous couple” they were.

Archey and Terry announced their engagement back in January and apparently decided, why wait?!

Again, we send the couple our very best on this new journey, where two people became one family, and wish them a lifetime full of happiness!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

