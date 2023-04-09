Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

What’s the opposite of a silver lining?

Hallelujah — we may finally be getting to the endgame in Bo and Hope’s Days of Our Lives return! Hope’s off to Greece with a newly released Harris — which is exactly where Bo currently is! That means their real reunion has got to be just around the corner, right? Of course, Greece is a pretty big country with lots of islands, so chances are they won’t accidentally run into each other. Plus, Bo’s still stubbornly insisting he’s more Kiriakis than Brady.

“Bope” fans, meanwhile, are despairing that after weeks of story, they still aren’t seeing their beloved couple together. This isn’t what they’d signed up for. And that’s understandable. But is it really what they want? We know, we know, the answer is a resounding “YES!” But hear us out!

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso both seemed a bit surprised at how many episodes they filmed, originally thinking it would be far fewer — along the lines of their Beyond Salem return last summer. And maybe it would have been if the show hadn’t kept throwing curveballs their way. The only thing that’s keeping the two on the canvas is the fact that they haven’t reunited yet. Once that happens, they might get an episode or two of a victory lap, but they’ll likely be gone pretty quickly.

And yes, there are also a ton of fans out there ticked that they haven’t gotten their Bo back, just a Bo. They want Bo Brady, not Bo Kiriakis. But if nothing else, it’s giving the story room to expand. Rather than having her just storm into Megan’s and rescue Bo as folks may have expected, she’ll be the one who has to bring Bo back to himself and prove that their love is unbreakable no matter what.

Does anyone really believe this story could end with anything other than Hope’s love bringing Bo back to his senses and his family?

Maybe this isn’t the story fans wanted. But one of soap’s oldest maxims is that happy couples have no story — and in this case, we have a feeling that’s literally true. The sooner this is all resolved, the sooner we’re going to lose Bo and Hope once again.

The good news is that so long as they’re given the ending they deserve — and that fans are all but demanding — we’ll know that at least this time, they won’t be lost forever. The only question is, will that be enough?

Check out Bo and Hope’s relationship photo gallery and see if this latest chapter can measure up to all that’s come before.