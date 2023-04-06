1 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> John’s “widowed.” <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Megan! Marlena’s desperate to get free of her clutches, or at the very least let John know that she’s still alive.</p>

2 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dating and living together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They work so well because they accept each other for who they are. But accepting their worst impulses and making them work together are two very different things!</p>

3 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dating. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Stephanie still seems to have lingering feelings for Alex, despite her best judgement. And Chad’s so worried about things not working out, that’s a surefire way to mess it up!</p>

4 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Splitsville. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They just never seem to work. And this past attempt lasted about half a second before Nicole stuck her nose in Eric and Jada’s business. An abortion and a furious Eric later, they’ve both moved on with others. </p>

5 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Xander’s worst impulses constantly get in the way. After his kidnapping stint working for Ava, Sarah divorced him and moved to Chicago while secretly pregnant with his baby! So we’ll just say, To Be Continued…</p>

6 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married… reluctantly. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Stefan — and the fact that Gabi hates her husband! Li’s got six months to win her back before their contract is up, but one screwup with her ex and Gabi loses everything. </p>

7 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Broken up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Just when it seemed Alex had grown up and begun a real, adult relationship with Stephanie, he crossed some major boundaries and cost her her final few moments with Kayla. But Kayla’s not actually dead, so who knows how she’ll feel after reuniting!</p>

8 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dating. Ish. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After teaming up against Li and EJ, these two were well on their way to supercouple status. But Wendy’s not thrilled with Johnny’s less scrupulous side and is still drawn to her roommate, Tripp. </p>

9 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends with benefits. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They’ve done a ton of bonding, but is Eric <em>really </em>the hookup type? They’ve made it clear there’s no love, only lust, but we can see this getting messy fast. </p>

10 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Roomates. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Despite the clear chemistry between them (and the fact that they’re living together!), Wendy won’t give up on Johnny. But just look at that photo. These two are happening one way or another!</p>

11 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Split. <strong>Their biggest obstacle: </strong>Kristen, and through her, Rachel. The kid’s been poisoned against Chloe pretty thoroughly and though Brady’s trying to undo that, it may be too late with Chloe’s Lady Whistleblower appearance!</p>

12 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Hooking Up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Xander is <em>not </em>happy about these two hopping into bed, no matter how hot they are together. Alex has already gotten a black eye for this affair and we have a feeling it’s far from over! </p>

13 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Fizzled out. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Belle’s marriage. She decided that making things work with Shawn was more important than red-hot sex with EJ. We guess she made the right choice?</p>

14 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Close coworkers. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The awkwardness of their situation. Jada wasn’t aware that their little Valentine’s Day date was a, you know, date, and Rafe just isn’t the smoothest guy out there. But it’s hard to deny the bonding that’s been going on! </p>

15 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Partners in scheming. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They’re back in love and trying to reconnect without Li catching on, seeing as how it’ll cost them DiMera shares, while also plotting against EJ and Nicole. It’s… complicated.</p>

16 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Almost reunited! <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> That darn Megan brainwashed Bo into hating Hope. And Fancy Face doesn’t know he’s back alive — yet. But we have a feeling it’s all going to work out for these two loverbirds!</p>

17 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Reunited. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They hit a bumpy spot thanks to Jan and Shawn’s not-baby, but seem to have worked things out. But since Jan’s still running around out there with said baby, we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. </p>

18 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Allie cheated on Chanel with Alex and then left for New Zealand with Will and Sonny, so this relationship is officially toast!</p>

19 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finally finished? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Brady hates Kristen with a passion. That’s never stopped him from giving into her seductions before, but for now, he’s intent on reuniting with Chloe. </p>

20 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Deprogrammed. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Stefan’s feelings for Chloe were finally zapped out of his brain, so he’s moving on with Gabi — whether Li likes it or not!</p>

21 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced… for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Johnny’s still with Wendy, but that’s anything but solid. And it’s clear that Chanel and Johnny are still drawn to each other, so we can’t count them out!</p>

22 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> At the moment, nothing, seeing as how they moved to New Zealand together once their marriage hit some bumps. So good for them! </p>

23 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends with chemistry. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Allie moved to New Zealand after they slept together. That’s a pretty big obstacle. </p>

24 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Chad’s a widower. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> There aren’t many challenges bigger than death, but hey, Abigail’s come back from that before… as has pretty much everyone she knows.</p>

25 / 47 <p><strong>Current status: </strong>Done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Leo started getting uncomfortably close to Sonny, but his own selfishness ended that budding friendship. Oh, and Sonny moved across the globe with Will. </p>

26 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Nicole wanted Eric and once she (and Rafe) finally admitted it, their sham of a marriage ended. </p>

27 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirtatious friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They <em>seemed </em>set for a romance, until Wendy and Johnny got together. But the feelings are still there and they’re living together, so watch out, Johnny!</p>

28 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They seemed set for a triangle for Tripp, but Joey’s happily in a relattionship offscreen, so he’s been content to try to get Wendy and Tripp together, instead!</p>

29 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Gwen and Xander are still holding Jennifer’s hit and run in their back pocket, but so far, they seem content with swiping <em>The Spectator </em>and letting Jack and Jen run off together. </p>

30 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Newspaper Partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle: </strong>Like with Sarah, Xander can’t get out of his own way. He always treats Gwen as his backup and she’s gotten tired of it. So now she’s shacking up with Alex! </p>

31 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Fomer hookup buddies. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They had some fun back when they both showed up, but he moved on with Stephanie (though that isn’t going well) and Sloan’s been giving Eric a taste of the wild side. </p>

32 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Steve’s “widowed.” <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> He’s intent on making Megan pay for killing Kayla, despite the fact that she’s still alive! For now. Megan still wants to use her kidnapping victims as guinea pigs. </p>

33 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married! <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Trust issues. Paulina has a habit of keeping secrets from Abe — ostensibly for good reasons, but that doesn’t make him feel better when they come to light!</p>

34 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Roman’s “widowed.” <strong>Their biggest problem: </strong>Though she did survive Orpheus’ poisoning, we aren’t quite sure if Kate survived her encounter with Bo yet. She may be gone, after all!</p>

35 / 47 <p><strong>Current Status:</strong> Sailing around the world. <strong>Their biggest obstacle: </strong>We assume the couple’s happy as can be with little Bo — and now we get to check in with them and find out what their exciting news is!</p>

36 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Prison bars. Lani’s doing time for killing her dad, and while Eli moved the whole family to be near her during her sentence, the jury’s out on how that’s going. </p>

37 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Stronger than ever. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> Nothing! Neither Satan nor MarDevil’s drugging could hold them down. They haven’t survived decades by being a flimsy couple!</p>

38 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dead in the water. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They were growing close, but then she killed his beloved Grandma Susan and went completely off the deep end. Now Ava’s been committed and Johnny’s moved on… several times over? </p>

39 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Done… forever? <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Oh, we don’t know, maybe that whole Lucas secretly kidnapping Sami for months thing? Now he’s in jail and she’s vowed never to return to Salem again. Even as her mother died? Yeah, that was weird. </p>

40 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It turns out EJ was right about Lucas after all. But that didn’t make Sami grateful. She’s declared herself done with him, Salem and pretty much everyone. </p>

41 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Mistaken identities. Anna didn’t handle Sarah thinking she was Renée DuMonde very well. Also, there’s always a 50/50 chance Tony could be revealed to be Andre at any given moment.</p>

42 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Shockingly married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She’s not Adrienne. But they do seem to make a good couple, and Bonnie’s clown trauma ordeal has only drawn them closer. </p>

43 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Nada. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> Jan lied about her baby being Shawn’s, but he still bonded with the tot before she ran off with him. So she may still be popping up to try again with her <span style="text-decoration: line-through">beau</span> obsession! </p>

44 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest problem:</strong> It turns out, Clyde’s a murderer. Well, we knew that, but he murdered <em>Abigail</em>! Nancy cut him loose. </p>

45 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over and done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Allie’s feelings for Chanel don’t exactly help, but seeing as how she’s in New Zealand and he’s pining for Wendy, we have a feeling these two won’t be getting back together again. </p>

46 / 47 <p><strong>Current status:</strong> Just friends. T<strong>heir biggest problem:</strong> Craig came out as gay. That’s a pretty definitive marriage-killer right there.</p>