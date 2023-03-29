Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Well this is a direction we didn’t see coming!

Xander’s been stuck in a bit of a rut for some time now on Days of Our Lives. He’s bounced back and forth between Gwen and Sarah, never quite making either relationship work for more than a few months. Now Sarah’s gone and Gwen’s fed up and about the only person left in Xander’s corner in any capacity is Maggie.

Or at least, that’s what it seemed until just last week. After Chloe had her confrontation with Kristen and confrontation with Leo, she ended up literally crying on Xander’s shoulder after running into him in in town.

Granted, the awkward look on Xander’s face as Chloe cried on him was priceless, but we can’t be the only ones who sensed a connection forming between the two. Chloe’s going to have to deal with the fallout from Leo’s column, and there’s a decent chance that’ll make her almost as much of a pariah as Xander.

Credit: Peacock screenshot

Brady’s certain to have a tough time dealing with the fact that the woman he loves called his daughter a “monster.” Nicole will likely be sympathetic to her friend, but she’s a bit preoccupied plotting with EJ. Chloe and Xander could both use friends. She’s had a rough go with Stefan and Brady, Xander with Gwen and Sarah. There’s a lot more that they could bond over than they may have once thought.

And once two characters start bonding, it’s almost always a straight line to romance! This is something that’s crossed Paul Telfer’s mind a time or two. When Soaps.com spoke with the actor a short time back, he was all for a Xander and Chloe fling.

Their run-ins in the past have been fairly limited and mostly… unpleasant. But “for Xander,” Telfer pointed out, “that’s not a big problem.”

The past is the past. His is a bit more colorful than most and he’s happy enough to put it behind him. Or at least, try to. That never quite seems to work out for him.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Still, Telfer suggested, his character would be all for hooking up with Chloe. “I think Xander would relish the mess of it all. He’d come in and mess with Brady. Just to rub it in his face that he’s no better than [Xander] and he could get Chloe too. I think that would be fun.”

Right now, of course, Xander’s pretty ticked off at, well, everyone. As he and Gwen declared when they teamed up to take The Spectator, they were through playing nice with the citizens of Salem. So while Xander and Chloe may be getting thrown together in joint misery, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t enjoy sticking it to Brady — especially if his cousin starts trying to get holier than thou when the proverbial you know what hits the fan over Leo’s gossip column!

Still, whether or not the two end up building a real relationship or not is up in the air. As Telfer put it, “in terms of a real love connection, I’ve got enough on my plate with the triangle that I have.”

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Because you can be sure that the triangle is far from over! Sarah may be off in Chicago and Gwen may be hooking up with Alex, fed up with her onetime fiancé, but there’s virtually no chance that either of them are done with him. For one thing, Gwen and Xander just won’t be able to get out of each other’s orbit unless one of them gives up The Spectator. Then, too, there’s the possibility that he could try to do with Chloe what Leo suggested Gwen do with Alex and make his ex jealous.

And as for Sarah… Baby, anyone? They’re going to come back at some point!

In the meantime, though, “Xoe” may just be what the doctor ordered to help Xander and Chloe make it through a particularly bumpy patch. Someone grab the popcorn, because “mess” may not even begin to describe these two together!

