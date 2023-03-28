Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

It’s time for a little soap feud refresh!

In the annals of soap opera history, few feuds have proven quite so vitriolic and intense as that of Days of Our Lives’ Nicole and Sami. Heck, once upon a time, the two just couldn’t get enough of each other —and by that, we mean they couldn’t enough of tearing each other apart!

Life seemed to calm down for Nicole once her nemesis skipped town, though things tend to get rocky whenever Sami returns. But after this last time, it seemed like Sami might actually be done with Salem for good — and Nicole’s taken advantage of her exit to reconnect with EJ and get back to her scheming ways as they plot against Stefan and Gabi. And she’s been able to do it without the added drama of having Sami try to claw her eyes out just for looking at EJ funny.

But we guess maybe Nicole felt something was missing, because she seems intent on adding some drama in with a new nemesis: Sloan!

“The two of them are like Sami and Nicole,” Greg Vaughan noted when he spoke with Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue, “fighting all the time.

But whereas before Nicole and Sami would butt heads over EJ, Eric is now the one caught in between two women. Because this time, it’s Nicole who’s ready to claw Sloan’s eyes out for looking at (and sleeping with and rubbing it in Nicole’s face) her ex! Or, as Vaughan put it, “A good catfight is always fun, and being in the center of it is even more fun.”

Part of that is probably Nicole just being completely flabbergasted that the Eric she once loved is hooking up with someone as morally flexible as Sloan. Heck, Greg Vaughan admitted to Digest that he felt much the same way! “I didn’t see that coming.”

“Eric was in serious trouble and going down the rabbit hole,” he acknowledged, “and Sloan’s a little vixen. She kind of weaved her web around him, and Eric found himself in a moment where there was nothing but benefits.”

One of those benefits, though, is certainly not the attention they’re getting from Nicole! Then again, Sloan does seem to enjoy tweaking noses in town and with as much experience as Nicole has with a feud like this, Sloan has proved more than a match in giving just as good as she gets.

But if she’s taking Sami’s place in a feud with Nicole, does this mean that Eric and Nicole aren’t as done as they keep insisting? If history is any indication, then that’s a big yes. Because it’s not just the fact that they keep finding their way back to each other after years apart. If Nicole and Sloan are the new Nicole and Sami and Eric is the new EJ, then this dance is just getting started.

No matter how bad Nicole and Eric may be for each other, they’re just as drawn together and doomed for failure as Sami and Nicole ever were with EJ. (Sorry, EJ, but you aren’t exactly clueless about how obsessed with her ex Nicole still is!)

The jury’s still out over how bad Sloan and Eric are for each other, but at least, for the moment, they’re both having fun! But between her insistence that Eric take his career into his own hands and his ability to offer comfort in the rare moments when Sloan’s defensive detachment slips, they might actually be good for each other!

Well, good-ish. But Sloan better be ready to play the long-game if she wants to stick it out with her hookup buddy, because it’s almost a surefire bet that Nicole and Eric are far from over!

