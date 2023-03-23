Credit: Peacock

The clues are in the photos…

Join us as we send a huge congratulations to Days of Our Lives’ Chandler Massey (Will) and his fiancée Stephanie Bennett on their engagement — or are they already married? The big reveal came in the form of some gorgeous photos shared by destination, elopement and wedding photographer Kim Hymes.

In a series of beautiful outdoor shots, with Massey dressed in black pants and a white shirt and Bennett in a matching yellow shirt and skirt, the couple posed for the camera while clearly glowing over their exciting news. And if you take a closer look at the pics… not only is Bennett’s stunning engagement ring on display for all to see, Massey is wearing a band on his left hand as well.

So, are they married or not? Well, we didn’t notice a wedding band accompanying the diamond on Bennett’s left hand so… you be the judge. And since Hymes is a destination/elopement photographer, well, Massey and Bennett could have said “yes” and “I do” in one special trip!

In any case, we wish the couple our very best and a lifetime full of happiness.

