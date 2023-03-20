Days of Our Lives Reunion Takes a Turn for the Terrifying
It may not be the end of one woman’s nightmare.
It’s been a while since viewers have seen Days of Our Lives’ Eli in Salem but his portrayer has been busy these days — not only having turned up in Season 5 of the CW’s All American but in a new upcoming Lifetime premiere as well. On Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm, the actor will appear alongside his former casemate Jackée Harry (Paulina), and many other big names, in Every Breath She Takes, a movie about domestic violence.
Though it’s unclear who Archey will play, the story surrounds Jules Baker (Tamala Jones), who finally thinks her problems are over when her abusive husband Billy (Brian White) is killed after a struggle and fire that destroys their home. However, just as she begins to rebuild her life, rumors swirl around town that she had a hand in killing her husband when it’s revealed that the fire was set intentionally, which causes issues with the insurance company.
More: A Days of Our Lives legend returns
But that’s not the worst of it… A series of frightening events, including sightings of her dead husband, lead Jules to fear that she may be going crazy — or even worse, that Billy is still alive and coming back to destroy her and everything she’s re-built. And from the pic below, it looks as though Archey’s character could be someone that’s involved in her new life.
Be sure to set your DVRs as not to miss Archey and Harry’s March release premiere.
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock.
