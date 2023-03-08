Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

We guarantee the thought will give you a chill!

If it seems sometimes like Days of Our Lives‘ DiMera family with all its nefarious plots and schemes, brainwashing, brain chipping and mad scientists can seem like a bit of a horror show, then you aren’t alone. Throw in a resurrection or two (hello, Megan Hathaway) a semi-magical prism and the fact that one of the family’s members was possessed by the actual devil and, we’re definitely pushing into horror territory.

And that’s topic that EJ himself, Dan Feuerriegel knows about. Back in 2014, the Australian actor starred in a little horror comedy called Cryptic about a group of London mobsters guarding a coffin in a crypt. Oh, and one of them may be a vampire! Well, we’ve got some good news for Feuerriegel’s fans because they can now, the actor shared on his Instagram, catch the film for themselves!

“Do you believe in vampires?” he asks in the post.

Fortunately, that seems to be about one of the only questions Days of Our Lives hasn’t asked. Because at this point, it feels like we’ve gotten just about every other horror trope in Salem. And we’re OK if it stays that way — especially since we’ve can now get our vampire fix outside of Salem… but with one of the town’s most prominent citizens!

“Cryptic,” Feuerriegel continues, “A little indie film I shot with an insanely talented group of people is finally on Amazon Prime. Go check it out. Link is in my bio!”

And we’ll admit that poster definitely grabs our attention — not the least because Feuerriegel is looking mighty charismatic (if a little bloody) standing front and center!

Until now, a lot of U.S. fans thought it might have been lost to the sands of time. Some folks caught it when it first came out, others had to import special regionless DVDs from the UK to catch it.

Now, though, we can all enjoy the flick!

Check out Feuerriegel in action in the trailer below — but be warned, it’s not for everyone, nor the faint of heart! Strong language abounds throughout and there’s one epic meltdown from Feuerriegel that would make EJ blanch!

So, who out there is a horror fan? How many folks plan on checking it out? We know we’re going to give it a look!

Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Speaking of horror, check out the full family tree of all of Stefano’s offspring in our DiMera photo gallery.