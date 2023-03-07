Credit: Getty Images Entertainment (2)

Splitting up with your partner can be one of the most difficult things in life — especially if you’ve been together for ages and married on top of it. In fact, sometimes, things can get downright ugly as accusations are thrown around, anger is unleashed and even the hope for a friendship is destroyed. That, however, is not the case with Days of Our Lives‘ Kyle Lowder (Rex) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole).

Though it’s been close to a decade since they split, the two, Lowder told Soap Opera Digest in a recent issue, are still close. And that’s probably very useful, seeing as how they still work together! Though Lowder was playing Brady back when they were first together, he’s since become one of Salem’s more regular visitors, popping in and out of town as the good doctor Rex Brady.

And that isn’t even remotely a problem for Lowder, nor Zucker!

“I’ve known her since I was 19,” he explained of his relationship with Zucker. “We were married for 12 years. She’s the mother of my child. To this day, I’m so grateful to the blessed relationship that we have as co-parents. We tell each other everything.”

And that, of course, is the co-parenting dream! Though everyone getting along, being friends and staying drama-free is about the polar opposite of anything that would happen in Salem. Who are we kidding? If life was like Days of Our Lives, their daughter, Isabella, would’ve been kidnapped, raised by someone else, cloned and have just celebrated her 35th birthday by now.

Oh, and there’s a good chance, she would have had a go at demonic possession for good measure.

In this case, we’ll happily stick to reality — and we’re sure Lowder and Zucker feel the same!

