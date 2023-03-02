Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Well that’s a change… or is it?

Growing up in Salem can be a rough experience — even if you’re the child of some of Days of Our Lives‘ most upstanding citizens! As the kids of supercouples Bo and Hope and John and Marlena, Shawn and Belle both ended up fighting the good fight with a little law and order. And they, in time, became a supercouple themselves.

Their poor daughter, Claire, on the other hand… She’s had a bit tougher a go as she’s wrestled with a slew of mental health issues. From pulling a knife on Tripp to planning to commit murder/suicide with Ciara, Claire’s been through her share of struggles. In the end, though, she fought to get better and to be better! And that’s, sadly, part of why she had to leave town.

Credit: Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

That journey, though, probably isn’t a whole lot different from Olivia Rose Keegan’s next character, Duela, on the upcoming CW superhero show, Gotham Knights! Duela is ostensibly the daughter of the Joker (yeah, that Joker), who teams up with Batman’s adopted son and a few other kids of supervillains to do some good. Cue the super heroics!

Though we’ll have to wait to see how the show turns out, in the comics, Duela is… troubled, to say the least. She’s been a villain, she’s been a hero, she’s been in and out of mental institutions. She sounds, in fact, kind of similar to Claire. Just with a supervillain as her dad.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to see Keegan’s take on the character as her new show is set to debut in less than two weeks! And the actress could not be more excited.

“The Gotham Freakin’ Knights,” she wrote on Instagram, along with the show’s trailer and a slew of behind-the-scenes photos. “We wrapped Season 1 a few weeks ago, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to call this cast and crew my family for the last six months. There’s so much heart in this project and I hope it shows. March 14th on the CW.”

Check out Keegan’s new role (and wild new, redheaded look) below!

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say Gotham could use a few more folks on the side of good like Belle, Shawn, Bo and Hope. But hey, at least Salem has them all! Or, at least it will when Bo and Hope return just a few days after Gotham Knights debuts!

