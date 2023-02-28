Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media/Sven Boecker

There will be dangerous — and delicious — twists and turns ahead.

Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeney is at it again, off in Vancouver filming another Hallmark movie. However, it appears that this isn’t just any movie but rather the latest installment of one of her mystery series. But which one? Well, a few clues had been floating around on social media and it all started with a post from the actress, who sent a special thanks to one of her fellow co-stars, Benjamin Ayres, who played opposite her in The Chronicle Mysteries.

“Thanks to my friend Benjamin Ayres and the fabulous Romance University sweatshirts for keeping me warm on this chilly day filming in Vancouver,” Sweeney shared, along with a photo wearing a gray Hallmark hoodie.

“Love keeping Alison Sweeney warm and cozy while filming her new movie in Vancouver!” Ayres then posted, along with a close-up of the same photo of Sweeney. “Happy shooting! Fingers crossed it’s maybe another Chronicle Mysteries?!”

However, a few days later, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries teased fans with a mysterious photo and shared, “We’ve got something big coming up, sleuthers. Think you can guess what it is when old friends return to solve a delicious new mystery.”

The word “delicious” and the cake emoji in their post totally twisted up The Chronicle Mysteries theory and pointed to another one of Sweeney’s series… The Hannah Swensen Mysteries, where Sweeney plays a baker with a sweet tooth for solving crimes.

More: Chandler Massey and Y&R fave in Hallmark premiere

And we can now confirm that she is in fact filming for the next installment of her Hannah Swensen Mystery series with the tentative title Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, co-starring General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) as Hannah’s fiancé Detective Mike Kingston and soap alum/Chesapeake Shores’ Barbara Niven (Megan) as her mom Delores!

“The fans of Hannah Swensen are incredible and we are so excited to make more mysteries to share with them. Plus, working together again with Cam and Barbara is so much fun!” Sweeney enthused via a press release.

So, what will Hannah be cooking up this time — besides carrot cake? When a skeleton is discovered amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovations, it proves that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who they claimed to be. Against her fiancé’s wishes, Hannah, along with her mom’s help, tries to solve the mystery on her own in order to bring a killer to justice.

Stay tuned, as we’ll return with details as to when the movie premieres later this year.

And while we wait, take a walk down memory lane in Salem by viewing our gallery full of Sami’s lies and loves.