This seems to be just about the last thing he expected!

Sometimes life just surprises us. That certainly looks to be what’s about to happen to Days of Our Lives‘ Sarah as she finds herself pregnant after her tryst with Rex. (Salem really needs to start teaching about the wonders of protection…) But whether the baby is Xander’s or Rex’s is a whole other problem — and one likely to complicate the whole “Oops, Sarah and Xander are still married” issue we’re getting this week, too!

Life for Paul Telfer, on the other hand, is far simpler. He’s happily married to wife Carmen Cusack, living the dream of two accomplished actors in Los Angeles. The thing is, Los Angeles was looking a bit different than the two are used to over the weekend and Telfer couldn’t help but share how thrilled he was about the change!

You see, it snowed in L.A. and the sheer, unbridled joy in each and every one of Telfer’s Instagram posts, photos and videos about the rare phenomena was downright infectious!

“Been living in L.A. for two decades off and on,” the actor wrote in the first post. “First time I’ve ever had snow in the city!

From his delighted laugh standing out in the snow as Cusack marvels at how crazy the moment is, to the snow (actually, it looks a bit icy) ball Telfer proudly shows off with a chuckle, the post is pure delight from start to finish.

“Where are we right now,” he asks, dumbfounded. And he’s not the only one with that question.

Linsey Godfrey was on a bit of a break from Sarah, but it just so happened to coincide with this magical moment. “I’m so jealous,” she replied. “We’re in the mountains! We didn’t get any!”

And Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) seemed just as excited, writing, “We actually get seasons!” Though he did temper that with a bit of pragmatic caution, adding, “Now I just hope our sandcastle houses don’t fall apart.”

Telfer, though, wasn’t done. In the next post, he shared a video of the “new river” that’s now part of his back yard. But honestly, who cares about that when “You can see the house, covered in snow” he sings in delight. “It’s so beautiful!”

When someone mentioned how amazing the whole episode was, Telfer replied, “I’m absolutely giddy about it.”

That much is wonderfully clear to everyone who’s watching this! Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and the snow didn’t stick around. As the actor put it, “Party pooper rain has returned to wash away the snow.” But he’s still got his memories and plenty of evidence that he recorded “for posterity!”

We know not everyone loves snow (especially) when they’re buried under several feet of it, but sometimes you just can’t help but step back and appreciate the magic of it all!

