As Days of Our Lives’ Kate Is Plunged Into a Hell of a Battle, Lauren Koslow Sends a Heartfelt Message to the Woman With Whom She’s Shared a Beautiful Journey
The soap actress gives fans a glimpse at someone very special to her.
Days of Our Lives viewers have been taken for a bumpy ride when it comes to watching Kate, Marlena and Kayla navigate their new normal. And though they all believed they’d died and gone to Heaven, or rather the gates of Hell, it was later revealed that the women weren’t dead after all — in fact, they were very much alive.
However, Kate’s portrayer, Lauren Koslow, took some time away from the madness to send her older sister, Linda Koslow Finch, a very special birthday message. “Happy Birthday, Sis,” she cheered and posted then-and-now photos of the siblings together, to express how grateful she is that they’ve “shared the journey” together.
And last year, she posted more throwback photos to celebrate her “fierce and fabulous sister,” whose “endurance and perseverance is forever inspiring.”
So, join us as we send Finch a happy belated birthday, and continue to tune in as the drama surrounding Kate, Marlena and Kayla unfolds… and there’s so much more ahead, as next week, the ladies find themselves facing a new nightmare!
