Days of Our Lives Preview: The Truth About Marlena, Kate and Kayla Is Revealed — and It’s Going to Blow Your Mind
Brace yourselves for a shocking twist of events.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of February 20 – 24, they’re alive… well sort of. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Valentine’s Day arrived, and Kayla reached out to Steve from the great beyond as it was their anniversary, well one of them at least. She told him that she had not landed in the good place, and Nick, disguised as Adrienne, tricked her into selling her soul. Of course, that’s when Tripp arrived home and woke a sleeping Steve up, but the message from Kayla was real.
Back in the afterlife, a private meeting with the one and only Satan resulted in him offering to free Kate and Kayla’s souls, but only if Marlena agreed to stay by his side for all of eternity. Nick meanwhile taunted Kayla and Kate with the fact that their husbands were planning to avenge their deaths by killing Orpheus. Kate attempted to connect to Roman and briefly did, urging him not to go through with the plan, but Nick severed their connection. Then when Kayla and Kate found out Marlena took Satan’s deal, they refused to let her go through with it and told Nick the deal was off.
Back on earth and in prison, John and Steve had taken Orpheus in prison and prepared to give him a dose of his own medicine. In a desperate attempt to save his life, Orpheus offered to tell them who was really responsible for killing their wives.
In the preview of what’s to come, a heavenly scene is shown, and Kate is heard again trying to get a message to Roman, only to connect to Paulina! Then Kate’s voice is heard asking, “Are you saying we aren’t dead?” Jake’s voice is heard responding, “That’s exactly what I’m saying.” Marlena asks, if this isn’t earth, how can we be alive?
The camera pans to the three women in cryogenic-like chambers sleeping in a lab, with vials and beakers of mysterious green liquid bubbling.
What do you think fans? Is this the work of Dr. Rolf? Or is something else entirely going on?
