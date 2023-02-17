Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t jealous!

Life, from what we’ve gathered, wasn’t easy growing up in the Shin family. Days of Our Lives‘ Wendy had to fight for the recognition Li was given just by being the firstborn son. And then she moved to Salem. And nothing is ever easy in that town.

Now she’s pulled between two polar opposites: Johnny and Tripp. Johnny, though, may soon be running off elsewhere — like right into Chanel’s arms! Chanel and Allie have broken up and what’s more, Allie’s leaving town. Even if there was still a draw between them, there’s no Allie for Chanel to turn to anymore.

Only Johnny. And that doesn’t bode well for Wendy. Sure, she and Johnny had something kind of cute starting, but the key word there is starting. Johnny and Chanel were married and devil not-withstanding (sigh), Johnny never wanted to end it.

So while right now, she may have two eligible bachelors that she’s interested in, but we’re pretty darn sure that’s going to be cut down to one soon enough. Then again, moving on with Tripp may be the perfect Johnny-attention grabbing move. The heart wants what it can’t have…

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

In other words, we’re sure Wendy’s pull between Tripp and Johnny is far from over! Victoria Grace, on the other hand, has a much simpler love life, she shares in Soap Opera Digest‘s latest issue.

“I am not in a relationship,” she admits. “If anything, I’m in a relationship with my bed, because I very much like to stay in bed.”

OK, unconventional… or is it? Those may just be relationship goals for more of us than we’d admit! The bed is certainly far more welcoming and less tricky to navigate than a love triangle.

In a way, though, you could say Grace’s single status is Johnny and Tripp’s fault — and she’s perfectly happy with that!

“There’s not much to say about my personal life,” Wendy’s portrayer shares. “I work all the time, so I don’t have much of one. I don’t have a lot of free time. I love what I do. I love every second of it. Acting is my life. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Honestly, that’s all that matters! We’re all for living your life in whatever way gives you joy! And especially when compared to the mess that’s about to hit Wendy, we’re going to have to say Grace is in a far healthier place right now! Hopefully, though, her alter-ego will get there herself someday.

Check out our photo gallery of the real-life loves of over 30 of Days of Our Lives‘ biggest stars.