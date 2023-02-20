Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Peacock

Wow, how did we not know this?

Remember back in the good old days when Days of Our Lives‘ Stephanie and Alex were a happy go-lucky couple? Well, we suppose “good” depends on whether you’re team Alex or team Chad. And by “old,” of course, we mean back in December.

Still, their holiday video game playing was adorable to watch — at least before Chad showed up and added an unwelcome third to the duo. And we know where that jealous flare-up led…

In any case, one particular part of those scenes really stuck with Abigail Klein and Robert Scott Wilson — their video game dance-off in which Stephanie handily schooled Alex! As a dumbfounded Alex accused Stephanie after giving up to her smooth moves, “Did you neglect to tell me that you were a professional dancer?”

Stephanie, of course, was shocked… but Klein, not so much! Because while Steph denied Alex’s tongue-in-cheek accusations of being the infamous Left Shark during Katy Perry’s Super Bowl halftime performance back in 2015, last week’s Super Bowl brought out another surprising reveal!

That was the perfect opportunity for Days of Our Lives and Klein to share a video to their Instagram of the dance-off with the text, “When the writers include a little wink to your past.”

It’s the part after the clip, though, that’s important. Or, as Klein urged in the caption, “Wait for it…” And boom! Cut to a smiling blonde Dallas Cowboys cheerleader dancing and — is that Klein?? Yes, yes it is! Turns out, she was one heck of a dancer for the Cowboys!

Check out the clip here!

Credit: Getty Images

“I wasn’t readyyyy,” Wilson replied under the comments, defending his (relative) lack of dance moves.

And fellow Salemite Raven Bowens (Chanel) was also darn impressed. “Wow,” she exclaimed. “A girl after my own heart.”

Heck, even General Hospital‘s Tanisha Harper (Jordan) was wowed! “I can’t believe you’ve kept this gem a secret from me,” she wrote. “Guuuuuurl, yes! With the blonde Texas bob!”

Well, that just goes to show, you think you know someone!

Check out our photo gallery of some of daytime’s biggest soap stars… before they were stars!