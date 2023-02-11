Credit: ABC screenshot

Allie has some explaining to do.

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of February 13 – 17, love gets even more complicated for several couples. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Valentine’s Day brings a chance for romance for at least some couples in Salem. After Gabi had Rolf restore Stefan’s memory, leaving him in love with both Gabi and Chloe, it looks like it’s Gabi who wins his heart on the most romantic day of the year.

While Kayla, Kate and Marlena are in the afterlife reeling over the fact that they sold their souls to Nick, the devil’s minion, Steve dreams of a reunion with his sweetness. Kayla appears to him tells him she’d be nowhere else but with him on their anniversary.

While Eric and Sloan are out to a romantic dinner, he becomes bothered that Nicole is at the same establishment with EJ, who she can’t keep her hands off of. Nicole meanwhile looks over at Eric and Sloan and comments, “I’ll have what she’s having.” Would that be what she’s eating or Eric? Later during the course of the evening, Eric and Nicole manage to bump into one another, which should make things even more awkward.

Finally, as Alex hides under the living room table in Allie’s place, Chanel tells Allie that she knows nothing happened between her and Alex. Of course, that’s not exactly true. Will Allie fess up about her betrayal?

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who tries to reach out from the other side to stop a loved one from making a mistake.

Before you go, check out our gallery of doomed soap opera romances and couples.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube