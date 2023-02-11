Credit: Emiley Schweich/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

A real-life story that took one disturbing turn after another has come to an end.

On February 8, Days of Our Lives vet Cody Longo, who as a youngster played Lawrence and Carly Alamain’s son Nicholas — Nikki to his nearest and dearest — passed away, our sister site Variety reports. He was just 34 years old.

The actor, who also starred in the first season of ABC Family’s teen gymnast drama Make It or Break It, was found dead at his home in Austin, Tex., after wife Stephanie Clark called police to check on him while she was at work at a local dance studio. (TMZ first reported the news.) The couple had three children together.

Credit: ABC Family/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

“Cody was our whole world,” his missus said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo, who was sometimes credited on screen as Cody Anthony, also appeared in the 2009 reboot of Fame and Nick at Nite’s primetime soap, Hollywood Heights. He played Nikki for only a few episodes in 2011; you probably recall the character better as moppet Erik Von Detten and/or heartthrob Victor Webster.

In 2020, the actor was arrested for domestic assault. A year later, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.

