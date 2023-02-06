Credit: Getty Images

Say hi and welcome her!

In the annals of great love stories, we feel pretty confident in saying that Days of Our Lives’ Xander and Sarah will go down as one of the most… troubled relationships in history. We have to give them credit for trying.

But as Sarah put it after this last fiasco, they’ve been down this road over and over again as Xander makes bad choices and she gets upset with him. Maybe now, at least, they’ve finally broken the cycle?

Well, maybe he and Gwen will have better luck. (Though we somehow doubt it.) For right now, at least, Sarah is heartbroken and flying solo. And when that happens, sometimes the best way to cheer up is with a little companionship!

Of course, while we think finding a new family member of the four-legged variety might be just what she needs, we have a feeling Sarah might take it in a different direction — and run straight into Rex’s arms!

Ah, well, there goes our chance of seeing a cute new puppy on our screens. The good news is, Linsey Godfrey did decide that it was time for a new pup, so she and beau Scott Grimes brought one home!

The actress introduced their adorable new girl over on Instagram, writing, “Please welcome our newest addition to the family,” Godfrey wrote, “sweet Evie!” Check out the incredibly photogenic pup in her pics and video here.

Evie, of course, isn’t her given name. It’s just short for Evelyn Beatrice Godfrey. And as Eric Martsolf (Brady) replied, “Well, she’s adorable!”

Good Lord, she is! That little sleepy face, her puppy tail wagging as she pads around the kitchen and Godfrey tells her she’s a good girl — this is the content we need on our screens!

But hey, we guess Sarah hooking up with Rex to get revenge on Xander could be fun too.

Take a look at Xander and Sarah’s love story in our photo gallery of their full relationship timeline. Are they really over? (We’d guess no.)