See How Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Celebrates a Big Win With Her Former Husband and Her Future One
The past and present daytime stars came together with one goal in mind.
Different families have different ways of spending their weekends and in the case of the blended family that consists of Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole), her fiancé and former co-star Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and her ex-husband and current castmate Kyle Lowder (Rex), it was all about being there for their daughter Isabella. To cap off their weekend with some “post-weekend” fun the trio took some time to relax over a couple margaritas following Isabella’s soccer tournament.
“Post weekend soccer tournament,” Lowder shared, along with a photo with Zucker and Christian sipping on the tasty drinks, “Izzy’s team advanced to next weekend. Sooo, margaritas. Naturally.”
It’s always awesome to see the stars co-parenting together while having fun at the same time, and it reminded us of another instance when they got together for drinks to celebrate a very special occasion. A couple of years ago, Lowder shared another photo of the three, but this time with Izzy in the mix, as they helped him celebrate “another trip around the sun” for his birthday. He did make one thing very clear in regards to the pic and assured, “Izzy is drinking lemonade. Just FYI.”
We’re so happy Isabella’s team will be heading into another round during the competition and we wish her the best of luck!
Days of Our Lives is now airing exclusively on Peacock.
