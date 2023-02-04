Credit: NBC/Peacock Screenshot

Relationships crumble, words are spoken, and sex happens.

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of February 6 – 10, love gets even more complicated for several couples. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After Sarah presented Xander with divorce papers, Gwen later told her drunk ex that she would not testify against him, a decision that cost her a relationship with her father Jack. One thing lead to another, and the two ended up sleeping together. Next week, Gwen confesses to Leo that she said those three magic little words to Xander!

Wendy reconnected with Tripp, who remained in town because of his mother’s state and the death of Kayla. Coming up, Wendy confronts Johnny about the fact that there is still something going on between him and Chanel. Indeed Johnny and Chanel are shown moving in for a kiss.

Feeling rejected by Chanel and Stephanie, Allie and Alex got drunk together, and he crashed at her place, but in a separate room. Somehow though he lost his underwear in the course of the evening, which naturally Chanel found as she came to try and reconcile with Allie. In the promo of what’s to come, Alex appears exhausted on Allie’s couch. Allie invites him to crash in her bed, underwater optional. They soon begin to get it on.

Gabi’s plan to deprogram Stefan went all sorts of ways wrong, and left Stefan in love with both Gabi and Chloe! Still, that won’t stop Gabi from giving up on him or letting Li know that she’ll never want him again.

In the park, a rough around the edges Nicole appears to be having a hard time keeping her balance. When Eric rushes to her aid, she snaps at him that she can take care of herself!

Finally, in the afterlife, Kayla, Kate and Marlena all realize they’ve been duped when Nick reveals himself and tells them those papers they signed were them selling him their souls. Kate goes all Karen and demands to speak to a manager… er Nick’s boss.

Read our Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who Sarah has a surprising encounter with.

Before you go, check out this gallery of February previews for all soaps

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube