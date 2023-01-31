Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Engaged: Meet the Beauty Who Took Him Off the Market
It’s the start of a new adventure for the actor.
Well ladies, another soap actor is officially off the market. Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey (Eli) has revealed that he is engaged to Krissy Terry. The star posted a photo of his lady love on Instagram, holding her left hand, which was adorned with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring.
“Engaged,” Archey simply stated, along with hashtags reading “coming soon, real life.”
Some of Archey’s castmates jumped into the comments to send their love, including Robert Scott Wilson (Alex/ex-Ben), who stated, “Ayy congrats my guy,” as Victoria Konefal (Ciara) echoed, “Congrats!” Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Paul Telfer (Xander), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Martha Madison (Belle), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Lucas Adams (Tripp) and others sent their best wishes as well.
Terry, who is a marketing director for a California law firm, also shared the news via her own Instagram. “I. Said. Yes,” she announced then expressed what she was most looking forward to, “A lifetime of love, family, health, and happiness with my loving, handsome, and charming best friend Lamon.”
More: See two daytime stars’ big transformation
Her post consisted of numerous photos of the couple, from the engagement ring to them on horseback, to a sweet, romantic shot at the beach, plus other adventures, including a video of the couple preparing to skydive. It started out with a big happy birthday shoutout to Terry then documented the trip up in the air, where Archey appeared a bit nervous. However, both managed to take the dive and land on their feet. Talk about some birthday fun!
Soaps.com sends the couple our very best and we wish them a lifetime of happiness!
Now that we’ve meet Archey’s new fiancée, get to know other Days of Our Lives stars’ real-life partners in our photo gallery below.