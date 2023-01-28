Days of Our Lives Preview: Kate Runs Into [Spoiler] in the Afterlife, While Kayla Struggles to Find Anyone — Plus, Stefan Remembers!
Sometimes love just needs a push.
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 30 – February 3, two more Salemites head to the afterlife. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Jack tells Chad that maybe it’s time for him to move on, and says Abigail would feel the same way. After Abigail’s death, Chad leaned heavily on her cousin Stephanie, and they grew close. However, she also had a thing with Alex, but he blew it big time when he prevented her from getting a call about her mother’s death. Now Chad and Stefani are reconnecting, and even getting intimate!
After clobbering Stefan over the head and abducting him, Gabi is determined to restore his memory of her and their love. With Rolf’s help, she asks Stefan, “Who is ready for a little deprogramming?” When she later asks him to tell her how he feels, Stefan responds, “I feel like I love you, I love you will all of my heart.”
After Marlena died, she thought she found her way to heaven and was welcomed by Susan. However, it soon became apparent she was somewhere else, as Susan was really the devil in disguise. Now Kayla and Kate have found themselves somewhere in the afterlife. As Kayla struggles to find anyone, Kate is stunned to run into Jordan! Jordan tells her, “Welcome to purgatory honey!”
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube