Brandon Barash’s Days of Our Lives Castmates Open Their Hearts After He Shares That His Stepmother Has Passed Away
“Fly free, sweet KB.”
On February 27, Brandon Barash took to Instagram to share heartbreaking news with his followers. “Finally. you’re free from your disease,” he wrote of stepmother Karen. “Finally. The shackles of Alzheimer’s constrain, restrain, rein in no more. Finally.
“You and dad are reunited,” he added. The Days of Our Lives star, you may recall, lost his father, Jerry Lee, in December 2017. “Infinitely, I shall love you. Fly free, sweet KB. Finally.”
In response to his poignant post, co-stars past and present lent their support to the actor, formerly Johnny on General Hospital and now Jake… er, Stefan on Days of Our Lives. “I’m so sorry, Brandon,” wrote Days of Our Lives’ Martha Madison (Belle). “I know the unique pain of losing someone to this cruel disease and hope you are able to find some peace with it all.”
Among others, Greg Rikaart (Leo), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Linsey Godrey (Sarah), Sal Stowers (ex-Lani) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) sent Barash their love. So did his onetime General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) and Brytni Sarpy (who since leaving ABC’s one and only daytime drama as Val has become The Young and the Restless‘ Elena).
